BitBall Achieves Market Cap of $289,469.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $289,469.00 and $323,071.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00047528 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00067381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001216 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,676.23 or 0.99985130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00076305 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000929 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000430 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,512,393 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

