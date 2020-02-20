bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Tops $4.50 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001448 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $281.81 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.02996146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00234072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 32,118,300 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

