Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $984,197.00 and $725.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000172 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

