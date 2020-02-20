Blacer Coin Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00345451 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012510 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029297 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000462 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

