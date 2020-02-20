BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0377 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.25 million and $15,989.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025114 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006108 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,787,114 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

