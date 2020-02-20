BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One BOOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $17,093.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.22 or 0.02969419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00231785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00146298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,436,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,166,878 tokens. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

