Bottos (BTO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $456,254.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $456,254.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bottos

BTO is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bibox, BigONE, LBank, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

