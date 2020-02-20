BOX Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.89 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $9,857.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008618 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.