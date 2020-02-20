BP (LON:BP) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.38

News coverage about BP (LON:BP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a coverage optimism score of 1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 590 ($7.76) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 602.06 ($7.92).

Shares of BP stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 466.20 ($6.13). 28,785,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 479.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 493.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.62%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

