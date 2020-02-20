BP (NYSE:BP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.38

Media stories about BP (NYSE:BP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news sentiment score of 1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. BP has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

