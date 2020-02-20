Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Transcat’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $37.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Transcat by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 163,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,821 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Transcat by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $234.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

