Brokerages Set $18.00 Price Target for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ESSA Bancorp an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESSA shares. ValuEngine cut ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ESSA stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.