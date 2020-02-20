BUZZCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $191,565.00 and $13.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

