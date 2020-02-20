Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,494 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF opened at $103.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.45 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $357,886.54. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,695 shares of company stock valued at $21,475,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

