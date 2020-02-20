Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.00-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.92 million.

NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,321. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $364.66 million, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities raised Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.10.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.