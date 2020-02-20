Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Announces $0.13 Interim Dividend

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of CWP stock opened at A$8.09 ($5.74) on Thursday. Cedar Woods Properties has a 12 month low of A$4.90 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of A$8.66 ($6.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$7.27. The company has a market cap of $650.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.35.

About Cedar Woods Properties

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. The company is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. It offers small affordable housing lots at its residential estates and luxury apartments at boutique waterfront developments.

