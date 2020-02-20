Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.35. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

