Centurion Hits Market Capitalization of $7,517.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Centurion has a market cap of $7,517.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. In the last week, Centurion has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

