ChatCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,537.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $30,537.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044671 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00068291 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001160 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,631.20 or 1.00047531 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00084090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000409 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, OKEx, LBank, BigONE, Huobi, Binance, EXX, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.