Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,330 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Chubb worth $140,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.15. 2,265,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,675. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $131.63 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.