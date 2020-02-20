Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Cigna worth $80,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,720,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cigna by 3,110.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 286,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,646,000 after purchasing an additional 277,859 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.41. 2,206,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,096. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,153 shares of company stock worth $6,740,841 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

