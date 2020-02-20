Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at A$2.32 ($1.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.67. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12-month low of A$1.63 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of A$2.53 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.06.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

