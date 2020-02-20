Coin Lion Reaches Market Capitalization of $212,556.00 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Coin Lion has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $212,556.00 and $59.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.22 or 0.02969419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00231785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00146298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.