ColossusXT Price Up 5.8% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 118.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $4,847.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,857,527,875 coins and its circulating supply is 11,816,486,048 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.