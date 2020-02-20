Contents Protocol (CPT) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $6.59 million and $877,195.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00491967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.19 or 0.06649406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00070321 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027529 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005064 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010279 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,194,487,768 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

