Contrasting Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Chemed (NASDAQ:CHE)

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and Option Care Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 11.35% 36.80% 20.36% Option Care Health -7.19% -42.56% -4.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chemed and Option Care Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 1 3 0 2.75 Option Care Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chemed currently has a consensus price target of $482.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.98%. Option Care Health has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Option Care Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Chemed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemed and Option Care Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $1.94 billion 4.02 $205.54 million $13.95 34.93 Option Care Health $708.90 million 4.47 -$51.69 million ($1.96) -9.15

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Option Care Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Chemed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chemed has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Option Care Health has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemed beats Option Care Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

