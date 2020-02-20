Corelogic (CLGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CLGX opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $783,425. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

