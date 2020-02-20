Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $608.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.