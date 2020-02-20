Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Critical Review

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

65.5% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Realty Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.82%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 16.95% 4.28% 2.38% Independence Realty Trust 22.60% 7.50% 2.77%

Dividends

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corenergy Infrastructure Trust $89.23 million 6.90 $43.71 million $3.70 12.29 Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 6.87 $45.90 million $0.76 20.20

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Corenergy Infrastructure Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.