Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.18

Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

ASX CTD opened at A$15.67 ($11.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76. Corporate Travel Management has a 1 year low of A$15.99 ($11.34) and a 1 year high of A$29.60 ($20.99). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$19.47 and its 200 day moving average is A$19.86.

In other Corporate Travel Management news, insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

