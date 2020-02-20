Cosmo Coin (COSM) Hits Market Cap of $8.45 Million

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, CoinBene, HitBTC and CPDAX. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.02984380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00231126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Token Profile

Cosmo Coin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain.

Cosmo Coin Token Trading

Cosmo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, CPDAX, UEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

