Counterparty Hits Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00018579 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. In the last week, Counterparty has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Counterparty has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,604.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.03878171 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00771844 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000434 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,386 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

