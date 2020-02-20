Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Countplus’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Shares of CUP stock opened at A$1.15 ($0.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 million and a P/E ratio of 76.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Countplus has a 12-month low of A$0.44 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of A$1.34 ($0.95).

Countplus Company Profile

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

