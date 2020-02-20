Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,388 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 163.4% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 106,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 150,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

