Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 11,531 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after buying an additional 454,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $183.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

