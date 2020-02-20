Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,195,000 after purchasing an additional 157,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

NYSE:MA opened at $345.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.74. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $343.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.