Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,039 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of OMC opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.