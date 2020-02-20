Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $301.54 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

