Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $216.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $178.27 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

