Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,495,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,335 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $53.22 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

