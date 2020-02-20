Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,871 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.55 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

