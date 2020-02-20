Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

