Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,520,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,009,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $272.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $187.13 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

