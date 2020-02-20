Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 29,658 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,658 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

