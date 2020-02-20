Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 34,040 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,040 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.