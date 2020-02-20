Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 6,562 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $310.46 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.34 and a 200 day moving average of $283.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

