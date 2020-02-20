Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $95.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

