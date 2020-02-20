Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN) Plans $0.30 Interim Dividend

Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

ASX CWN opened at A$11.90 ($8.44) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is A$12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Crown Resorts has a 1-year low of A$11.01 ($7.81) and a 1-year high of A$14.37 ($10.19).

Crown Resorts Company Profile

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates in four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

