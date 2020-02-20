CyberVein Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.27 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. CyberVein has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $179,479.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, Bit-Z, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

