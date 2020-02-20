Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

